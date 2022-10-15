Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in FMC by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

FMC opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $90.44 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

