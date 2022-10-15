Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 447 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 738.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,015,000 after buying an additional 110,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,308,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $14,747,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,845,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $156.63 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

