Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 82.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CYH opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $295.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 109.1% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

