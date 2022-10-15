Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHCT. Colliers Securities lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.
CHCT stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $49.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $793.13 million, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68.
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
