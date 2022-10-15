Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.89

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and traded as low as $21.34. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 6,602 shares trading hands.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.