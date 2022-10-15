Compass Point Lowers Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target to $89.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Compass Point to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

BOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $77.09 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,242,000 after purchasing an additional 617,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.