Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.12. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 4,292,606 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 469,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Featured Articles

