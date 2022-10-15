Cormark Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$142.01 million during the quarter.

CXB opened at C$0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.13. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$1.76. The stock has a market cap of C$417.46 million and a P/E ratio of 4.43.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

