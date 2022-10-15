Cormark Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.
Orla Mining stock opened at C$4.57 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.00 and a 52 week high of C$6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 457.00.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
