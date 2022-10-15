Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 6.7 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

