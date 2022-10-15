Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($40.82) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on Covestro in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Performance

1COV opened at €33.56 ($34.24) on Thursday. Covestro has a 12-month low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 12-month high of €58.92 ($60.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.09.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.