Cowen Cuts Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Price Target to $32.00

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 102.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Deluxe Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:DLX opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $681.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Deluxe by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Deluxe by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Deluxe by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Deluxe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

