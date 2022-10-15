Cowen Trims Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price to $15.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cowen to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BYND. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of BYND stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $849.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $109.76.

Insider Activity

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,983,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

