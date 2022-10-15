Credit Suisse Group Boosts Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $16.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point cut their target price on Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Navient Stock Down 4.2 %

NAVI opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Navient has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Navient by 15.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Navient by 52.8% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

