Credit Suisse Group Cuts AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $9.50

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $9.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

