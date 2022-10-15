Credit Suisse Group Cuts NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $28.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NMIH. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point lowered their target price on NMI to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.36. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

Insider Activity

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. On average, research analysts predict that NMI will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in NMI by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NMI by 4.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 7.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 15.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

