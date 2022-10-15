Credit Suisse Group Lowers Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $20.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.
Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE NLY opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $35.16.
Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 787,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,871,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 248,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
