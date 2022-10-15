Credit Suisse Group Lowers Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $20.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE NLY opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $35.16.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.20. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 787,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,871,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 248,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.