Credit Suisse Group Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $130.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $95.39 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.