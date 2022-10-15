Credit Suisse Group Lowers Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target to $6.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CYXT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Cyxtera Technologies Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $546.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.70. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $227,208.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,616.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,913.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,318 shares of company stock worth $1,762,105. 73.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

About Cyxtera Technologies

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.