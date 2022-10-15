Credit Suisse Group Lowers New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $9.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NYCB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.02. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 383,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.