Credit Suisse Group Trims Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Target Price to $430.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $431.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $421.64 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.87.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.14 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 54.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,728,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

