Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 23,883 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,371.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Finally, McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,706,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.75.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
