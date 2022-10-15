CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CrowdStrike in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.76). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of -194.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.90 and a 200 day moving average of $181.72. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

