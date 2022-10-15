Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Bank of America

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $78.48 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Crown by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Crown by 3.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Crown by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Crown by 15.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.