CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $32.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.42.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
