CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Robert W. Baird

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSX. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of CSX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

