CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on CTP from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Monday, September 26th.

CTP Stock Performance

Shares of CTPVF opened at 13.90 on Thursday. CTP has a 52 week low of 13.83 and a 52 week high of 13.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of 13.90.

CTP Company Profile

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

