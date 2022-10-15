Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,886 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.4% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $219.25 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

