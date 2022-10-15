CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 170.94% from the stock’s current price.

CURO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CURO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CURO Group Stock Performance

Shares of CURO stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. CURO Group has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $20.10.

Institutional Trading of CURO Group

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). CURO Group had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CURO Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter worth $133,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 181.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

