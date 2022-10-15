Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.04

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.04 and traded as low as C$17.86. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at C$18.64, with a volume of 5,244 shares changing hands.

Currency Exchange International Trading Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$119.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Currency Exchange International, Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money service and payment businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, bitcoin and ether cryptocurrencies, gold bullion coins and bars, multi-currency cash passport, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Currency Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currency Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.