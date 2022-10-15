Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $263.01

Shares of Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.01 ($3.18) and traded as high as GBX 274.28 ($3.31). Curtis Banks Group shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.17), with a volume of 9,163 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 268.38. The stock has a market cap of £175.22 million and a PE ratio of 2,381.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Curtis Banks Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

