CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.0% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.3% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $338,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.81.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $134.51 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.32.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

