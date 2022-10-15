Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Down 7.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) shares fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock to $6.00. The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 3,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 709,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

CYXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $650,810.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $650,810.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $138,004.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,318 shares of company stock worth $1,762,105. Corporate insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $546.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

