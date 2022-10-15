DA Davidson Raises Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $78.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

