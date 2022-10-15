DA Davidson Trims Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Target Price to $27.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 128.04% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.33. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $37.40.
Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.