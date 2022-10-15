DA Davidson Trims Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Target Price to $27.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 128.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.33. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $37.40.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

