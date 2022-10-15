DA Davidson Trims eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Target Price to $20.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at DA Davidson to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.52% from the company’s previous close.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 3.00. eXp World has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $878,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,644,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,708,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,644,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,708,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $483,932.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,235,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,833 shares of company stock worth $9,245,156. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 18.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.