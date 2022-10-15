Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $314.32

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.32 ($3.80) and traded as low as GBX 252.50 ($3.05). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.05), with a volume of 1,011 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.68) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Dalata Hotel Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 284.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 314.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £562.75 million and a P/E ratio of 901.79.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

