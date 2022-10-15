Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Update

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Data443 Risk Mitigation stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business primarily in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

