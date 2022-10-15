Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.79. 29,512 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.