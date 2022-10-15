Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €23.50 ($23.98) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.84 ($18.20) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($18.50). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.32.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

