Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $180.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.16% from the stock’s current price.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of FANG opened at $139.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 25.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

