Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,962,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $931,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,268,000 after buying an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $280.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $416.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.76.

Dillard's Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DDS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.75.

About Dillard's

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Articles

