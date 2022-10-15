Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.63.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average of $103.48. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $354,824,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $39,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

