Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $450.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.30.

DPZ opened at $317.34 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.81.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $1,599,955. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

