Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DORM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.92. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.29. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

