Dover Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.15 Per Share (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dover in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.30. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $119.58 on Friday. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average of $131.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 4.6% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Dover by 7.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 6,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

