Dover Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dover in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.30. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOV. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $119.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

