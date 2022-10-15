Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,102 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $17,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,390,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,390,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,617,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,679,388.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,996 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,362. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

