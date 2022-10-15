DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DITHF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DS Smith from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 378 ($4.57) to GBX 388 ($4.69) in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.50.

DS Smith Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $2.73 on Thursday. DS Smith has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

