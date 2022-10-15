Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DCT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -197.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.33. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,741,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,610,000 after buying an additional 3,252,753 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,282,000 after buying an additional 2,142,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,559,000 after buying an additional 225,912 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,535,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,952,000 after buying an additional 465,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

